Find a job, build a resume at first Muskegon Heights job fair
The fair will be Wednesday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Muskegon Heights City Hall, 2724 Peck St. Muskegon Heights City Manager Jake Eckholm said the event is more than just a job fair, it is a workforce development fair. In addition to staffing agencies and direct hire employers, educational institutions such as Muskegon Community College and READ Muskegon , will also attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan 31
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 30
|TJJ
|198
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC