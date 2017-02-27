Find a job, build a resume at first M...

Find a job, build a resume at first Muskegon Heights job fair

Friday Feb 24 Read more: MLive.com

The fair will be Wednesday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Muskegon Heights City Hall, 2724 Peck St. Muskegon Heights City Manager Jake Eckholm said the event is more than just a job fair, it is a workforce development fair. In addition to staffing agencies and direct hire employers, educational institutions such as Muskegon Community College and READ Muskegon , will also attend.

