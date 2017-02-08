Company behind Walker Arena distillery approved for nearby distribution center
Norton Shores City Council approved a small distiller license for West Michigan Rum Company, which will operate at 2788 McCracken St. There will be no bar or tasting room at the distribution facility. At this time, only shipping and receiving of the product will occur.
