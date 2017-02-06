Community marches through halls in support of school at risk of closure
Community members march through the hallway during a community rally at Muskegon Heights Academy on Feb. 6, 2017 in Muskegon, Mich. Eddie Sanders Jr. spoke to nearly 100 community members in the foyer at Muskegon Heights Academy before marching the halls for a student rally in the gymnasium.
