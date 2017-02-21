City finances failed SmartZone while $660,000 in property taxes go unpaid
The city of Muskegon continues to pay infrastructure costs for the languishing proposed casino site downtown, and the property owners continue to not pay property taxes that would offset those costs. The Harbor 31 SmartZone near the area of Shoreline Drive and Terrace Street will cost the city's general fund an anticipated $275,000 this year.
