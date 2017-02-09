Butane hash oil explosion suspected i...

Butane hash oil explosion suspected in fire at medical marijuana grow site

A bizarre butane hash oil explosion and resulting fire at a licensed marijuana grow operation is under investigation by police. The fire was reported around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, by a tenant in the commercial facility at 181 S. Getty St. in Muskegon, according to a press release from the Muskegon Department of Public Safety.

