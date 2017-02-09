Butane hash oil explosion suspected in fire at medical marijuana grow site
A bizarre butane hash oil explosion and resulting fire at a licensed marijuana grow operation is under investigation by police. The fire was reported around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, by a tenant in the commercial facility at 181 S. Getty St. in Muskegon, according to a press release from the Muskegon Department of Public Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan 31
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 30
|TJJ
|198
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan 26
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC