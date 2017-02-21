Bus driver job fair scheduled in response to shortage
Michigan Educational Travel Services will be hosting a job fair to combat a growing problem that is affecting school districts across the country: a lack of bus drivers. Ravenna Public Schools will hold its job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Ravenna Public Library, 12278 Stafford St. Interested candidates are asked to bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan 31
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 30
|TJJ
|198
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC