Bus driver job fair scheduled in response to shortage

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: MLive.com

Michigan Educational Travel Services will be hosting a job fair to combat a growing problem that is affecting school districts across the country: a lack of bus drivers. Ravenna Public Schools will hold its job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Ravenna Public Library, 12278 Stafford St. Interested candidates are asked to bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.

