Boy shot and killed in hunting accident, police say
A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed while hunting for small game over the weekend, according to police. The teen, who lived in Wyoming, was with two other hunters when he was shot in the head on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to a news release from the Michigan State Police Hart Post.
