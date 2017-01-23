Work lights: Broad spectrum mini linear lights packed with power
Work lights: Smart Vision Lights, a designer and manufacturer of high-brightness LED lights for industrial applications, announced its release of the LM45 and LM75 Series of compact linear lights with MultiDrivea and OverDrivea Strobe technologies. The built-in MultiDrive feature allows the user to employ either series in continuous operation or OverDrive depending on wiring method.
