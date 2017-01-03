With former chair serving in state Ho...

With former chair serving in state House, county board picks new leader

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A leadership change for the board had to be made, as former Board of Commissioners chairman Terry J. Sabo was elected to the 92nd Seat in the Michigan House of Representatives . The board unanimously appointed former vice chair Ben Cross as chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jan 1 j_singer 189
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec 18 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec 13 District 1 3
Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14) Dec 13 bacteria 3
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Nov '16 Charmin Harrison 41
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,239 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,838

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC