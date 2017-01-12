Why state officials want you to look for this tree-killing insect
State officials want you to check your trees for a tiny insect. It's called the hemlock woolly adelgid, and it survives by sucking sap from hemlock trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 8
|demonslayer2001grad
|190
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec 18
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec 13
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec 13
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC