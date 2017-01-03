Where Muskegon-area towns stand on medical marijuana dispensaries
Michigan municipalities now have the option to decide whether or not medical marijuana provisioning centers, or dispensaries, are allowed in the community. In order for dispensaries to open, local governments need to create an ordinance allowing them.
