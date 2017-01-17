Volunteers needed to conduct survey to fight homelessness in Muskegon

A survey will be conducted in Muskegon in order to identify people who are homeless or in need of services to help their housing and job situation. The Point in Time Survey will be performed Muskegon County Homeless Continuum of Care Network Outreach Committee and volunteers on Jan. 25. PIT surveys are held nationwide to analyze the amount of homeless people, providing data and documentation to receive funding for assistance programs.

