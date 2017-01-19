Two teens charged in Muskegon shooting death from the summer
The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office says they have filed charges against Gary Johnson, 16, and Amir Petty, 17, in the shooting of J'Mari Harris, 16, on June 10th. Johnson had originally been charged with carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the shooting in October.
