Two people rescued from floating ice in Lake Michigan
David Ogren, retired North Muskegon Fire Department Captain of 25 years and veteran hovercraft pilot, flies one of the departmentaEUs hovercrafts. North Muskegon Fire department hosted a statewide Ice Rescue Conference and Education Day on Bear Lake in North Muskegon on Jan. 31, 2015.
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Wed
|Robert
|195
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
