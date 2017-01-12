Taser used to steal jewelry that was ...

Taser used to steal jewelry that was listed on Craig's List, cops say

He was hoping to sell a wedding ring set for $1,000, but instead the Craig's List user was tasered and robbed, according to law enforcement. Accused of shocking him in the neck and stealing the two rings is Joshua Sigmond Kies, 27, of 2432 Nielsen Road in Muskegon County's Dalton Township.

