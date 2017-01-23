Stun gun didn't cause death after prisoners' fight, autopsy shows
This photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections of Dustin Szot. Authorities say a Szot, a Michigan prison inmate has died after fighting with another prisoner and being shocked with a stun gun as guards broke up the fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|22 hr
|enoughs enough
|197
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC