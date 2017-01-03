Rest area drug deal leads to arrests
Following a tip Clare County Sheriff's deputies received very early January 3rd, three men were arrested on cocaine, and other charges during two traffic stops. Around 12:26 a.m. Officers were tipped that a meeting was planned in the restroom at the Clare Welcome Center to sell cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
