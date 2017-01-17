Rep. Hughes renews commitment to Muskegon County region
With her family by her side, state Rep. Holly Hughes took her oath of office Tuesday to represent the families and businesses of Muskegon County. Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen Markman administered the oath while Rep. Hughes' husband Rick, daughter Morgan and nephew Chandler Breit joined her for the Capitol ceremony.
