Pearl Mist ship brought at least $35K to Muskegon economy in 2016

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: MLive.com

The Pearl Mist cruise ship docked in Muskegon nine times during 2016, contributing $35,000-$50,000 to the local economy. The Muskegon County Convention and Visitors Bureau was able to quantify $35,000 in economic impact when some businesses responded to a survey.

Muskegon, MI

