Patricia K. Knopf
Patricia Katherine Knopf, age 81, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon, Michigan. Patricia "Pat" was born March 25, 1935 in Plattsburgh, New York, to Herbert Leon Castine and Mary Cleopha Lafontaine.
