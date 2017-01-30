Patricia K. Knopf

Patricia K. Knopf

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: White Lake Beacon

Patricia Katherine Knopf, age 81, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon, Michigan. Patricia "Pat" was born March 25, 1935 in Plattsburgh, New York, to Herbert Leon Castine and Mary Cleopha Lafontaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) 8 hr TJJ 198
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan 26 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec '16 District 1 3
Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14) Dec '16 bacteria 3
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Nov '16 Charmin Harrison 41
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC