New police chief in store soon for Muskegon Township

New Sheriff Michael Poulin announced Wednesday, Jan. 4 he chose the township's current police chief Ken Sanford as the county's undersheriff. Township Supervisor David Kieft said Sanford's last day will be Friday, Jan 27 and his first day as undersheriff will be Monday, Jan. 30. Kieft said he will ask the Township Board at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting to name Sergeant Dave Wypa as the interim chief.

