New judge sworn in, brings gender balance to Muskegon Circuit Court

Brenda Sprader is Muskegon County's next Probate Court Judge after a tough campaign, and an investiture ceremony Friday, Jan 7. Sprader accepted a gavel, robe, and her new colleagues' advice in the investiture ceremony - the second in one week as Geoffrey Nolan installed as District Court Judge the day before. Lawyers, friends and family again packed a big courtroom in downtown Muskegon to witness the ceremony.

