Muskegon Co. man awaiting trial tries to escape jail, fails
Jacob Humphrey, 28, was in jail awaiting a trial for three felonies: organized retail fraud, resisting and opposing a police officer and breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin tells FOX 17 that Humphrey tried to make his escape Wednesday night at about 8:00pm.
