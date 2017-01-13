Muskegon Co. man awaiting trial tries...

Muskegon Co. man awaiting trial tries to escape jail, fails

Jacob Humphrey, 28, was in jail awaiting a trial for three felonies: organized retail fraud, resisting and opposing a police officer and breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin tells FOX 17 that Humphrey tried to make his escape Wednesday night at about 8:00pm.

