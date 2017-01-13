MSP troopers seek driver who hit 2 pedestrians
Michigan State Police troopers say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m. Thursday on Giles Road near the intersection of Peterson Road in Laketon Township, north of Muskegon. The vehicle, which fled east on Giles Road, is described as a red pickup truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|8 hr
|Robert
|194
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec 18
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC