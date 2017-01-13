MSP troopers seek driver who hit 2 pe...

MSP troopers seek driver who hit 2 pedestrians

Friday Jan 13

Michigan State Police troopers say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m. Thursday on Giles Road near the intersection of Peterson Road in Laketon Township, north of Muskegon. The vehicle, which fled east on Giles Road, is described as a red pickup truck.

