Mr. Donald Warren Bromley
Mr. Donald Warren Bromley, age 89, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016. He was born in Muskegon, Michigan on June 6, 1927 to Wayne & Olga Bromley and served his country in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict.
