Moo-ve over: Michigan city takes another's ice cream record

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that Moo-ville Creamery in Nashville has been recognized by Guinness World Records for staging the longest ice cream sundae in September. Three months earlier, the massive dessert in the Lake Michigan town of Ludington organized by the House of Flavors measured roughly 2,970 feet long and fed thousands of people along eight blocks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.