MLK Free Community Day
To honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Muskegon Museum of Art will be open Monday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with special activities and free admission for all. - Muskegon High School AP Art Student docents in the galleries, who will talk about various artworks that are on display.
