Michelle Obama recognizes top counselor from West Michigan

A West Michigan woman was honored at the White House as the 2017 School Counselor of the Year. In the East Room of the White House, Terri Tchorzynski gave a speech before introducing Michelle Obama Friday, Jan. 6 for her final remarks as First Lady.

