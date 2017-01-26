Mason County Sheriff's Office searching for missing girl after father ...
Two-year-old Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo has been reported missing by the Mason County Sheriff's Office as of 4 p.m. Monday. According to the report, Hailey is under the jurisdiction of the Mason County Probate Court and is in foster care in Muskegon with her biological father, Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo.
