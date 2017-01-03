Man injured when pickup strikes tree along I-96
A 20-year-old Muskegon man was seriously injured after he lost control of a pickup truck on I-96 and struck a tree. Preston Cahl was taken to Mercy Health Partners Hackley Campus after the 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 crash along the westbound lane east of Apple Avenue.
