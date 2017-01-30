Kayaker rescued from freezing river
A Montague Township man is fortunate to be alive after his kayak overturned in freezing waters on the White River, Friday, Jan. 20, leaving him clinging to an ice shelf before being rescued. At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office reported officers responded to a water emergency on the White River in the vicinity of the Happy Mohawk Canoe Livery on Fruitvale Road.
