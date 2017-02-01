Jon McDonald art to celebrate Black History Month at the Frauenthal Center
As a teen in 1964, Jon McDonald first saw a black man making a living as an artist in Grand Haven Central Park, the Grand Rapids Press reported in a 2011 article. "It was the first time I saw a black man not have to do manual labor to make money," McDonald said during the 2011 interview.
