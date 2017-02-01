How officials are trying to prevent Muskegon Heights Academy's closure
With the future of Muskegon Heights Academy unknown, local officials are taking action in hopes of prevent its forced closure. The leader of the Muskegon Heights charter school district and a newly elected state representative said that the school is already working hard to improve students' academic performances.
