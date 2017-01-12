How Jeffrey Willis came close to tria...

How Jeffrey Willis came close to trial after 2-year investigation into Bletsch killing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

MUSKEGON, MI The homicide of Rebekah Sue Bletsch was a mystery for nearly two years before police seemed to have a suspect, and now the trial will have to wait for months more. Bletsch, a 36-year-old mother and a wife, was found dead on the side of the road in June 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jan 8 demonslayer2001grad 190
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec 18 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec '16 District 1 3
Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14) Dec '16 bacteria 3
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Nov '16 Charmin Harrison 41
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC