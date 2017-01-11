Hell's Kitchen: Kimberly Ann Ryan. CR: Greg Gayne / Fox. 2016 Fox Broadcasting Co.
A graduate of the Baker College Culinary Institute of Michigan is one of six finalists on the current season of Hell's Kitchen and will be in Muskegon for Thursday night's episode. Kimberly Ann Ryan will be available to meet and greet the public Thursday, January 12th from 4:30pm to 6:00pm at the CIM at 336 W. Clay Avenue in Muskegon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jan 8
|demonslayer2001grad
|190
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec 18
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec 13
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec 13
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC