Hell's Kitchen: Kimberly Ann Ryan. CR...

Hell's Kitchen: Kimberly Ann Ryan. CR: Greg Gayne / Fox. 2016 Fox Broadcasting Co.

A graduate of the Baker College Culinary Institute of Michigan is one of six finalists on the current season of Hell's Kitchen and will be in Muskegon for Thursday night's episode. Kimberly Ann Ryan will be available to meet and greet the public Thursday, January 12th from 4:30pm to 6:00pm at the CIM at 336 W. Clay Avenue in Muskegon.

Muskegon, MI

