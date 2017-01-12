Goulash anyone? Former West Side Inn getting new life as restaurant
The former West Side Inn neighborhood bar is about to see new life as a restaurant, and it's "all about the cones," the new owner said. The West Side, a bar for more than 65 years before it closed about three years ago, is tucked among homes on Beidler Street in Muskegon's Nims Neighborhood.
