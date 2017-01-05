Free Community Day to Celebrate Marti...

Free Community Day to Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Muskegon Museum of Art

To honor D R. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Muskegon Museum of Art will be open Monday, January 16th, 11am to 5pm, with special activities and free admission for all. The Community Day is sponsored by Meijer.

