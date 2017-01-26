Embroidery business owner says why not move to downtown Muskegon?
An embroidery business owner plans a new production and facility next to Carmen's Cafe in downtown Muskegon and city leadership is being asked to approve a tax freeze to assist with building renovations. Y-Knot Embroidery plans to move its production facility from Holton Road in North Muskegon to the downtown location on Jefferson Street by April, said Y-Knot owner Tammy Whynot.
