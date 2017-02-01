Crazy costumes, cold water, fundraising to collide in Muskegon Polar Plunge
Brave participants dressed in crazy costumes will take to Muskegon Lake in the Muskegon Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 4. After raising funds, participants -- known as plungers -- dress up in costume and prepare to plunge into Muskegon Lake. They jump in and freeze their fur for a good cause, Special Olympics Michigan.
