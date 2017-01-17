Betten-Baker acquires 7th car dealership, hints at more to come
"We are excited to see the Betten-Baker name continue to grow and serve West Michigan, with this being the first of new locations to come," said Betten-Baker co-owner Chris Baker, of Muskegon. Betten-Baker has added Grand Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 930 W. Main St. in Lowell, to its list of locations.
