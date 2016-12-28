Woman pleads guilty after bringing oxycodone pills to Muskegon Co. jail
A woman serving time for threatening a witness in a rape case has pleaded guilty to taking oxycodone pills to jail. Lynette Humphrey pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking the pills into the Muskegon County Jail.
