WMS Masterworks concert

Guest violinist Tim Fain is featured on a surprising new adaptation of Vivaldi's Four Seasons which will be performed by the West Michigan Symphony on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. The 7:30 p.m. performance, which is a part of the Symphony's Masterworks Series, features the music that has been reworked, re-imagined and recomposed for today's audiences by contemporary musician and composer Max Richter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.