Warm Great Lakes saving Lower Michigan from dropping to 15 degrees below zero
Sunday evening, December 18, 2016 has a perfect illustration of how Lake Michigan keeps Lower Michigan warmer than Wisconsin, and at times, even Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The warm Great Lakes are currently holding off bitterly cold arctic air from blasting Lower Michigan.
