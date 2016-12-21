Uses for old B.C. Cobb land couldn't include large piles under new plan
To ensure that B.C. Cobb property on Muskegon Lake is used productively, the city of Muskegon is contemplating outlawing large piles of aggregate, sand and similar materials that dot other sections of the lakefront. The planning commission recently voted to amend allowed uses in the waterfront industrial planned unit development district that encompasses the Cobb property as well as adjacent property owned by Verplank.
