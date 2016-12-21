Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and DangerousHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) -...
There are 3 comments on the WHTC story from Monday Dec 12, titled Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and DangerousHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) -.... In it, WHTC reports that:
Another suspect in the fatal Hookah Lounge shooting that occurred on September 11th, 2016, has been charged and warrants have been issued. 22-year-old Anthony Lamb of Muskegon was shot to death in the parking lot of the Hookah Lounge off of Butternut Drive in Holland.
Read more at WHTC.
|
Since: Jun 15
6,037
Location hidden
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 13
Careful boys, one of your brothers is loose as a goose.
|
United States
|
#2 Tuesday Dec 13
Allahahaha
|
Since: Jun 15
6,037
Location hidden
|
#3 Tuesday Dec 13
Ha ha Mongoose you fought to change your avatar from when you were on Evangical Forum.
|
