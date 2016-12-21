State Representative-elect Terry Sabo sworn in at community ceremony

Terry Sabo, the 92nd District's State Representative-elect, took the oath of office at a ceremonial swearing-in event Thursday, Dec. 22. With limited seating at the official event in Lansing, Sabo said he wanted to hold a community ceremony to show gratitude to the people who elected him. "To me, the community is the one that put me there," Sabo said.

