Stand-up comedian on returning home f...

Stand-up comedian on returning home for show: 'It's a weird feeling'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: MLive.com

Comedian Ben Wilke will headline a stand up show at Back Alley Comedy Club in Muskegon on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. MUSKEGON, MI - Ben Wilke isn't nervous for his first hometown headlining stand up comedy show, but it is a "weird feeling."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Dec 21 Robert 188
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec 18 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec 13 District 1 3
Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14) Dec 13 bacteria 3
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Nov '16 Charmin Harrison 41
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,126

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC