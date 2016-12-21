Shooting Death Near WMU Campus Linked To Student-Athlete

Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard issued a statement Friday evening, indicating a student-athlete was a person of interest in the shooting death of a 20-year old WMU student Thursday night. Brian Kaufman of WWMT Newschannel 3 in Grand Rapids reported soon after that the student-athlete in question was WMU men's basketball sophomore guard Joeviair Kennedy, of Muskegon, Michigan.

