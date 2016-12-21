Shooting Death Near WMU Campus Linked To Student-Athlete
Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard issued a statement Friday evening, indicating a student-athlete was a person of interest in the shooting death of a 20-year old WMU student Thursday night. Brian Kaufman of WWMT Newschannel 3 in Grand Rapids reported soon after that the student-athlete in question was WMU men's basketball sophomore guard Joeviair Kennedy, of Muskegon, Michigan.
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Dec 21
|Robert
|188
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec 18
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec 13
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec 13
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V...
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
