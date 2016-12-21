Plea deal tossed by Judge. More prison for convict linked to overdose death
Muskegon's Jacob James Walton pleaded to heroin delivery causing death, but his plea deal with the prosecutor didn't limit the judge at his sentencing this week. Judge Susan K. Sniegowski on Tuesday, Dec. 6 rejected the plea agreement, which would have sentenced Walton to 8-30 years in prison, and instead handed out a more severe 10-30 year sentence.
