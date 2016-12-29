Muskegon shooting victim found inside...

Muskegon shooting victim found inside home; no arrests made

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: WOODTV.com

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Terrace Street, about three blocks east of Mercy Health Partners' Hackley Campus. The Muskegon Police Department says its officers found the 28-year-old victim inside a home, with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jan 1 j_singer 189
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec 18 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec 13 District 1 3
Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14) Dec 13 bacteria 3
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Nov '16 Charmin Harrison 41
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,846

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC